Home / National / Panel refuses to separate baby cases from other opioid suits

Panel refuses to separate baby cases from other opioid suits

By: Associated Press December 7, 2018

A panel of judges says lawsuits filed on behalf of babies born in withdrawal from opioids should be considered by the same judge who is presiding in hundreds of claims from local governments against the drug industry. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ruled on the matter Thursday, one week after hearing arguments on it. Lawyers for ...

