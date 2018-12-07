Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Small gas station wins big under rarely used statute

Small gas station wins big under rarely used statute

By: Nicholas Phillips December 7, 2018

A mom-and-pop gas station owner has won a rare judgment of $5.6 million for a claim brought under the Missouri Motor Fuel Marketing Act.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo