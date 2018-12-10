Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Justices won’t hear states’ appeal over Planned Parenthood

Justices won’t hear states’ appeal over Planned Parenthood

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press December 10, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday avoided a high-profile case by rejecting appeals from Kansas and Louisiana in their effort to strip Medicaid money from Planned Parenthood, over the dissenting votes of three justices. The court's order reflected a split among its conservative justices and an accusation from Justice Clarence Thomas that his colleagues seemed to be ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo