Marion County prosecutor found dead in his home

An autopsy is planned after a northeast Missouri prosecuting attorney was found dead in his home.

The body of Marion County prosecutor David Clayton was found by his brother on Saturday. Coroner Richard Jones says there was no evidence pointing to an obvious cause of death.

Hannibal police say foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday but the full report could take several months.

Clayton was a Democrat who lost his re-election bid in November to Republican Luke Bryant. Bryant wasn’t due to take office until January but was sworn in early.

Marion County, with a population of about 29,000, is 120 miles north of St. Louis.