Home / Lawyers In The News / Marion County prosecutor found dead in his home

Marion County prosecutor found dead in his home

By: Associated Press December 10, 2018

An autopsy is planned after a northeast Missouri prosecuting attorney was found dead in his home. The body of Marion County prosecutor David Clayton was found by his brother on Saturday. Coroner Richard Jones says there was no evidence pointing to an obvious cause of death. Hannibal police say foul play is not suspected. An autopsy is ...

