Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri coalition tackles state’s rising prison population

Missouri coalition tackles state’s rising prison population

By: Associated Press December 10, 2018

A multidisciplinary coalition of Missouri professionals has launched a data-driven prison reform initiative, aiming to curb rising imprisonment rates. The coalition is implementing portions of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative in three of the state's counties to prioritize an investment in mental health treatment and other social services, according to the Columbia Missourian . All three counties— Boone, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo