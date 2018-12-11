Quantcast
Syngenta corn settlement wins final approval

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 11, 2018

A federal judge has given final approval to a $1.51 billion class-action settlement with Syngenta regarding the company’s use of genetically modified corn.

