Austin resigns, becomes drug court commissioner

Austin resigns, becomes drug court commissioner

By: Staff Report December 12, 2018

A top-ranking Republicans resigned early from the Missouri House to start a new job in the judicial system. Assistant Majority Leader Kevin Austin, stepped down from his seat Dec. 3. Austin, a Springfield attorney, wrote in a resignation letter that he will be working as the Greene County drug court commissioner and so could not continue ...

