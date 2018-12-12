Quantcast
Criminal Law: Disqualification Order-Prosecutor’s Office

By: Staff Report December 12, 2018

Where a county prosecutor challenged a circuit court order disqualifying her and her entire office from representing the state in a post-conviction relief case in which a defendant was represented on appeal by a former assistant public defender who had joined the prosecutor’s office, the writ prohibiting the court from enforcing its order is made ...

