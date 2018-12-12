Quantcast
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Conflict Of Interest

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Conflict Of Interest

By: Staff Report December 12, 2018

Where a defendant argued that his trial counsel was ineffective for revealing their privileged communications while making a record regarding the decision not to call a witness, which he argued resulted in an actual conflict of interest, the judgment was affirmed because the defendant failed to allege anything more than mere conclusions and did not ...

