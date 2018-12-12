Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sexual Misconduct-Victim's Interview

Criminal Law: Sexual Misconduct-Victim’s Interview

By: Staff Report December 12, 2018

Where a defendant, who was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor, challenged the admission of a videotaped interview of the victim by an employee of the Child Advocacy Center, the admission of the recorded interview was not an abuse of discretion since the statute did not expressly require the person who conducted the interview ...

