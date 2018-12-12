Quantcast
Criminal Law: Shooting At Vehicle-Ambiguity

Criminal Law: Shooting At Vehicle-Ambiguity

December 12, 2018

Where a defendant, who was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at a motor vehicle, after he shot at his car while it was being repossessed, argued that the statute should not apply to his conduct, the judgment was affirmed because the statute was not ambiguous or vague when applied to the facts ...

