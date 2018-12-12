Quantcast
Criminal Law: Uncharged Misconduct-Evidence Of Victim’s Age

By: Staff Report December 12, 2018

Where a defendant in a statutory rape case challenged the admission of testimony from the victim and an officer about the victim’s fear of the defendant, the testimony was admissible to show why the victim was hesitant to report what happened and to give a complete picture of the circumstances, and the judgment was affirmed ...

