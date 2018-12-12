Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Eastern District / Domestic Relations: Third-Party Custody-Sufficiency Of Evidence

Domestic Relations: Third-Party Custody-Sufficiency Of Evidence

By: Staff Report December 12, 2018

Where a man, who was not the biological father of his girlfriend’s child but acted as such from her birth, sought custody or visitation with the child after the mother began to prohibit contact between the two, the man pleaded facts sufficient to support a claim for third-party custody, so dismissal for failure to state ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo