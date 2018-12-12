Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Flynn’s lawyers say his lie to FBI ‘uncharacteristic’

Flynn’s lawyers say his lie to FBI ‘uncharacteristic’

By: Associated Press December 12, 2018

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a judge Tuesday to spare him prison time, saying he had devoted his career to his country and taken responsibility for an "uncharacteristic error in judgment." The arguments to the judge echoed those of special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which last week said that ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo