Home / Local / McCaskill says she won’t run again but will stay active

McCaskill says she won’t run again but will stay active

By: Associated Press December 12, 2018

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she won't run for another office after her term expires next month, but that she will remain active in Democratic politics. The veteran senator sought re-election to a third term last month but lost to Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley. On Thursday, she will give her final Senate floor speech ...
