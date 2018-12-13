Quantcast
12 apply for Jackson County judgeship

By: Staff Report December 13, 2018

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission will meet Jan. 9 to publicly interview 12 applicants for an associate circuit judgeship in Jackson County. If necessary, interviews will continue on Jan. 23. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 1 retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout. Following the commission’s selection of a three-person panel, Gov. Mike Parson will ...

