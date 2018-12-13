Quantcast
Arbitration: Deficiency Judgment Claim-Arbitrator's Powers-Trial Court Disposition



By: Staff Report December 13, 2018

Where a finance company in a dispute with a buyer over a repossessed car challenged a judgment confirming an arbitration award, which held that the company could not arbitrate its claim for a deficiency judgment after it pursued the claim in court, the judgment was affirmed because the arbitrator did not exceed her powers by ...

