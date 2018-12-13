Quantcast
McCaskill: Senate has lost its way, must do better

By: Associated Press December 13, 2018

Democrat Claire McCaskill has stern words for her soon-to-be former colleagues in the Senate, saying that polarization and fear of political consequences have rendered the body ineffective and unwilling to take on difficult issues. The 65-year-old two-term senator lost to Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley in her re-election bid in November. In an emotional farewell speech ...
