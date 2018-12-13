Quantcast
Missouri GOP calls on lawyer to step aside in Hawley review

By: Associated Press December 13, 2018

The Missouri GOP is calling on an attorney for the secretary of state to recuse herself from investigating outgoing Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Sen.-elect Josh Hawley makes his victory speech while his wife Erin watches during an election watch party Tuesday in Springfield. AP Photo by Charlie Riedel

Missouri GOP spokesman Chris Nuelle on Wednesday said Secretary of State Deputy General Counsel Khristine Heisinger has a conflict because she donated to Hawley’s former rival, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, and other Democrats.

Hawley unseated McCaskill in November.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office is investigating Hawley following allegations by a liberal group that he misused public resources to boost his Senate bid.

Hawley’s office has called the claims frivolous.

Ashcroft told The Kansas City Star that he’s confident in Heisinger and says she takes her duty to serve in a nonpartisan manner seriously.

Heisinger gave about $2,750 to McCaskill’s 2006 and 2012 campaigns.

 
