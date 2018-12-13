Quantcast
Offenders still must disclose online IDs, court says

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 13, 2018

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District shot down a sex offender’s challenge to a state law that required him to turn over his social media usernames.
