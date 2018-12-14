Quantcast
Home / Local / Ex-coroner, already in prison for theft, convicted again

Ex-coroner, already in prison for theft, convicted again

By: Associated Press December 14, 2018

A former county official from southeast Missouri already in prison on a conviction of exploiting the elderly has pleaded guilty to a new theft charge. Former Perry County coroner Herbert Miller entered the plea Wednesday. Sentencing is Jan. 29. Miller was placed on probation and ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution in 2015 for writing checks from ...
