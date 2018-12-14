Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Jail debt not a ‘court cost,’ says Western District

Jail debt not a ‘court cost,’ says Western District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 14, 2018

Following a Court of Appeals ruling, criminal defendants across the state may be relieved to find out they are merely in debt to the state, rather than to their local court.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo