Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / J&J hammered by report it knew of asbestos in baby powder

J&J hammered by report it knew of asbestos in baby powder

By: Associated Press December 14, 2018

Johnson & Johnson is forcefully denying a media report that it knew for decades about the existence of trace amounts of asbestos in its baby powder. The report Friday by the Reuters news service sent company shares into a tailspin, suffering their worst sell-off in 16 years. Reuters is citing documents released as part of a lawsuit ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo