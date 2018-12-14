Missouri conservation announces large deer-poaching case

Members of a southwest Missouri family have been caught in a multi-year investigation into the illegal killing of hundreds of deer.

David Berry Sr. of Springfield, and his sons, David Berry Jr. of Brookline, and Kyle Berry, of Everton, were involved in an investigation by state, federal and Canadian law enforcement agencies and conservation officers.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said in a news release Thursday that the investigation eventually tied 14 Missourians to more than 230 charges in 11 Missouri counties.

Some suspects also were tied to state and federal wildlife violations in Kansas, Nebraska and Canada.

Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter says most of the deer were killed at night only for their heads, with their carcasses left behind.



