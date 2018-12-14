Quantcast
Missouri conservation announces large deer-poaching case

Missouri conservation announces large deer-poaching case

By: Associated Press December 14, 2018

Members of a southwest Missouri family have been caught in a multi-year investigation into the illegal killing of hundreds of deer. David Berry Sr. of Springfield, and his sons, David Berry Jr. of Brookline, and Kyle Berry, of Everton, were involved in an investigation by state, federal and Canadian law enforcement agencies and conservation officers. The Missouri ...
