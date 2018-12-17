Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Legal Aid seeks retired attorneys for volunteer ranks
Burt Smoliar, seen at Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s central office in Kansas City on Dec. 13, is one of six lawyers who make up the organization’s new Second Season at Law program. Smoliar, a tax attorney, retired from Husch Blackwell in 2015 and quickly began volunteering for Legal Aid’s Low Income Tax Clinic. He said he enjoys keeping active in tax law and helping clients with their tax problems. Photo by Jessica Shumaker.
Burt Smoliar, seen at Legal Aid of Western Missouri’s central office in Kansas City on Dec. 13, is one of six lawyers who make up the organization’s new Second Season at Law program. Smoliar, a tax attorney, retired from Husch Blackwell in 2015 and quickly began volunteering for Legal Aid’s Low Income Tax Clinic. He said he enjoys keeping active in tax law and helping clients with their tax problems. Photo by Jessica Shumaker.

Legal Aid seeks retired attorneys for volunteer ranks

By: Jessica Shumaker December 17, 2018

The idea of retirement may conjure up dreams of free time, travel or seeing more of the family. Not for these attorneys.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo