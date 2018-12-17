Quantcast
Prisoners' Hepatitis C suit can proceed as class

Prisoners’ Hepatitis C suit can proceed as class

By: Jessica Shumaker December 17, 2018

Missouri prisoners who allege the state failed to adequately screen and treat their chronic Hepatitis C will be able to proceed as a class in their lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Corrections as a result of a Dec. 6 ruling.

