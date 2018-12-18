Legislative Legal Landscape 2019 6:27 pm Tue, December 18, 2018
Missouri Lawyers Media
HOW WILL THE 2018 LEGISLATIVE SESSION AFFECT YOUR PRACTICE?
Missouri’s attorney-legislators and officeholders discuss the
upcoming session and how it may impact the legal profession
JANUARY 17 | 4p.m. – 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis University School of Law
100 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis
$45 for BAMSL and ACC members | $60 for non-members
2.5 hours of CLE credit
A webinar is available for attorneys outside the metro St. Louis area
|
Barbara Washington
Representative
D-Kansas City
|
Bill White
Senator-Elect
R-Joplin
|
Dean Plocher
Representative
R-Des Peres
|
Gina Mitten
Representative
D-St. Louis
|
Ian Mackey
Representative-Elect
D-St. Louis
|
Jay Ashcroft
Secretary of State
|
Wes Rogers
Representative
D-Kansas City
|
Mary Elizabeth Coleman Representative R-Arnold
|
Mark Ellebracht
Representative
D-Liberty
|
Nick Schroer
Representative
R-O’Fallon
|
Steven Roberts
Representative
R-St. Louis
|
Robert Sauls
Representative
D-Independence
|
Cora Faith Walker
Representative
D-Ferguson
|
Tony Luetkemeyer
Senator-Elect
R-Parkville
|
John Black Representative R-Marshfield
|
Bruce DeGroot
Representative
R-Chesterfield
|
Rudy Veit
Representative
R-Jefferson City
Hosted by:
Tagged with: Legislative Legal Landscape 2019