HOW WILL THE 2018 LEGISLATIVE SESSION AFFECT YOUR PRACTICE?

Missouri’s attorney-legislators and officeholders discuss the
upcoming session and how it may impact the legal profession

JANUARY 17 | 4p.m. – 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis University School of Law
100 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis

 $45 for BAMSL and ACC members | $60 for non-members

2.5 hours of CLE credit

A webinar is available for attorneys outside the metro St. Louis area 
Barbara Washington Representative D-Kansas City

Barbara Washington
Representative
D-Kansas City
Bill White Senator-Elect R-Joplin

Bill White
Senator-Elect
R-Joplin
Dean Plocher Representative R-Des Peres

Dean Plocher
Representative
R-Des Peres
Gina Mitten Representative D-St. Louis

Gina Mitten
Representative
D-St. Louis
Ian Mackey Representative-Elect D-St. Louis

Ian Mackey
Representative-Elect
D-St. Louis
Jay Ashcroft Secretary of State

Jay Ashcroft
Secretary of State
Wes Rogers Representative D-Kansas City

Wes Rogers
Representative
D-Kansas City
mary-elizabeth-coleman

Mary Elizabeth Coleman Representative R-Arnold
Mark Ellebracht Representative D-Liberty

Mark Ellebracht
Representative
D-Liberty
Nick Schroer Representative R-O'Fallon

Nick Schroer
Representative
R-O’Fallon
Steven Roberts Representative R-St. Louis

Steven Roberts
Representative
R-St. Louis
Robert Sauls Representative D-Independence

Robert Sauls
Representative
D-Independence
Cora Faith Walker Representative D-Ferguson

Cora Faith Walker
Representative
D-Ferguson
Tony Luetkemeyer Senator-Elect R-Parkville

Tony Luetkemeyer
Senator-Elect
R-Parkville
john-black

John Black Representative R-Marshfield
Bruce DeGroot Representative R-Chesterfield

Bruce DeGroot
Representative
R-Chesterfield
Rudy Veit Representative R-Jefferson City

Rudy Veit
Representative
R-Jefferson City

Hosted by:

Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louismolw-logo-220

