Home / Lawyers In The News / Members named to Civil Rules Committee

Members named to Civil Rules Committee

By: Staff Report December 18, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court has appointed six new members to its Civil Rules Committee, which helps to draft court rules that govern civil litigation. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison and attorney Connie J. Morley of Lee’s Summit were appointed to terms expiring June 30, 2020, according to a Dec. 3 order. Sullivan County Associate Circuit Judge ...

