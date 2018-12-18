Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump Foundation reaches deal to dissolve amid lawsuit

Trump Foundation reaches deal to dissolve amid lawsuit

By: Associated Press December 18, 2018

President Donald Trump's charitable foundation has reached a deal to dissolve amid a legal battle with New York's attorney general. Attorney General Barbara Underwood and the foundation filed a joint stipulation with the court Tuesday laying out a process for shutting down the charity and distributing remaining assets to other nonprofit groups. New York filed a lawsuit ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo