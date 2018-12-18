Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Vatterott College system closes all 15 campuses

Vatterott College system closes all 15 campuses

By: Associated Press December 18, 2018

A for-profit college that operates several midwestern campuses has suddenly closed, citing mounting financial problems. Vatterott Education Centers closed on Monday. In a letter to students, the suburban St. Louis-based college cited a U.S. Department of Education decision to limit Vatterott's participation in federal financial aid programs. "Vatterott is unable to continue operation under these restrictions, and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo