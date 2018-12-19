Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / A look at status of Trump’s US-Mexico border wall

A look at status of Trump’s US-Mexico border wall

By: Associated Press December 19, 2018

President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers are in a standoff over funding the government, and the main sticking point is Trump's demand for $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump said during the campaign he was going to make Mexico pay for the barrier — but now he's asking U.S. taxpayers to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo