Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Husch names 11 partners in Missouri

Husch names 11 partners in Missouri

By: Staff Report December 19, 2018

Husch Blackwell announced that 25 attorneys have been elected to the firm’s partnership effective Jan. 1, including 11 in Missouri. In St. Louis, the members of the 2019 partner class are: Brittany Falkowski, a labor and employment lawyer who earned her law degree from Saint Louis University. Denyse Jones, of the real estate, development and construction practice. She ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo