Home / Lawyers In The News / Foley & Mansfield names new partners

Foley & Mansfield names new partners

By: Staff Report December 20, 2018

Foley & Mansfield announced the promotion of eight partners in its Kansas City and St. Louis-area offices, effective Jan. 1. Nicholas B. Bunnell in Kansas City and Carla C. Storm in Edwardsville, Illinois, were among nine partners nationwide named to the firm’s equity partnership. Another 15 attorneys nationwide were named as nonequity partners. They include E. Timothy ...

