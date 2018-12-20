Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / New tort laws get court examination

New tort laws get court examination

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 20, 2018

Missouri lawmakers set out in 2017 to prevent plaintiffs from winning “phantom damages” at trial. They didn’t get there, according to a ruling the Missouri Court of Appeals. The Eastern District held that an amendment to the so-called “collateral source” rule does not bar plaintiffs from introducing the full amount they were billed for their medical ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo