Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Exhaustion Requirement

Civil Rights: Inmate Action-Exhaustion Requirement

By: Staff Report December 21, 2018

Where an inmate sought an alternative plan to accommodate his religious practice after the prison satisfied its obligation to show that the denial of his first request furthered a compelling government interest, the defendant was improperly trying to raise a new claim on appeal, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Reynolds v. Nelson (MLW No. ...

