Lathrop gives back

Lathrop gives back

By: Staff Report December 24, 2018

  Submitted Photos Children from Operation Breakthrough sing at the Kansas City office of Lathrop Gage on Dec. 14. The law firm has raised $45,000 for several charities, including Operation Breakthrough, through the year by asking its members to donate $5 per paycheck in order to wear jeans to work on Fridays. Submitted photos

