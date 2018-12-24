Quantcast
Trump's coalition cracking over his policies and personality

Trump’s coalition cracking over his policies and personality

By: Associated Press December 24, 2018

Jill Mott doesn't like the tweets. The hard line on the border is too hard. And when asked whether she will vote for President Donald Trump a second time, she lets out a long, deep sigh. "That is the question," said Mott, a Republican from suburban Detroit. In her moment of hesitancy, Mott is the portrait of ...

