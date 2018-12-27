Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: Social Security Disability Benefits-Residual Functional Capacity-ALJ’s Credibility Determination

Administrative: Social Security Disability Benefits-Residual Functional Capacity-ALJ’s Credibility Determination

By: Staff Report December 27, 2018

Plaintiff applied for Social Security disability benefits after leaving her job. Petitioner requested an administrative hearing, presenting voluminous medical records. An Administrative Law Judge concluded that plaintiff did not have a listed impairment and had RFC to perform sedentary work and was therefore not disabled. Where limitations listed in a treating physician’s medical source statement form ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo