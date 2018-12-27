Administrative: Taxation-Income-Tax Deficiency

Quantcast
By: Associated Press December 27, 2018

Where a taxpayer challenged a tax court decision upholding a determination that he was liable for income tax deficiencies and penalties related to his 2006 and 2007 taxes, the determination was correct, and the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Chaganti v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue (MLW No. 72464/Case No. 17-3804 - 2 pages) (U.S. Court of ...

