Civil Practice: Contempt Proceedings-Attorneys' Fees

Civil Practice: Contempt Proceedings-Attorneys’ Fees

By: Staff Report December 27, 2018

Where plaintiff, who was held in contempt after violating a protective order by mishandling protected health information, challenged district court orders related to the contempt proceedings, the judgment is affirmed because the court did not abuse its discretion in awarding attorneys’ fees for the enforcement of a prior attorney’s fee award, and the dismissal of ...

