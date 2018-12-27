Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Practice: Pro Se Action-Dismissal

Civil Practice: Pro Se Action-Dismissal

By: Staff Report December 27, 2018

Where plaintiff challenged the dismissal of his pro se action for civil damages in connection with the allegedly unauthorized disclosure of tax information, the plaintiff offered no basis for reversing the dismissal, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. May v. Internal Revenue Service (MLW No. 72457/Case No. 18-1411 - 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo