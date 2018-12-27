Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Platte County bar raises $5k for children

Platte County bar raises $5k for children

By: Staff Report December 27, 2018

The Platte County Bar Association raised more than $5,000 for a local children’s charity at its annual Christmas party on Dec. 7 in Platte City. For a third year, the group will donate the funds to the Platte County Children’s Trust, which helps children in foster care by providing gifts and supplies that state funding cannot ...

