Suit against home health care companies settles for $250k

Suit against home health care companies settles for $250k

By: Jessica Shumaker December 27, 2018

Two home health care companies have agreed to pay $250,000 to the family of a Barry County man who died of sepsis from bedsores while under their care. Troy Townsend, 53, of Washburn, died in December 2014. His three surviving siblings brought the suit against the home health care companies in 2016. Tim Gaarder of Davis, Bethune ...

