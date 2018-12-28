Quantcast
2018 pt. 2 Major Opinions Digest

By: Staff Report December 28, 2018

Arbitration Motion To Compel Arbitrator Selection Where a lender challenged the denial of an application to compel arbitration in a dispute with a borrower over a loan default, the judgment is affirmed because the arbitrator designated in the parties’ documents was no longer available, and the trial court properly found that it could not designate a new ...

