Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Daughter settles wrongful-death case after nurse injures mother

Daughter settles wrongful-death case after nurse injures mother

By: Jessica Shumaker December 31, 2018

The daughter of an 82-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle driven by her nurse and died of complications following the incident has agreed to settle her wrongful-death suit against the nurse’s company for $400,000. Her attorney, Rachel Stahle of Dollar Burns & Becker in Kansas City said the agreement was reached Oct. 17, 2017. Stahle ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo