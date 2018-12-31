Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Low-key days at Supreme Court may be ending soon

Low-key days at Supreme Court may be ending soon

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press December 31, 2018

The Supreme Court began its term with the tumultuous confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, followed by a studied avoidance of drama on the high court bench — especially anything that would divide the five conservatives and four liberals. The justices have been unusually solicitous of each other in the courtroom since Kavanaugh's confirmation, and several have ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo