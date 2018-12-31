Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states

Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states

By: David A. Lieb The Associated Press December 31, 2018

At Granny Shaffer's restaurant in Joplin, owner Mike Wiggins is reprinting the menus to reflect the 5, 10 or 20 cents added to each item. A two-egg breakfast will cost an extra dime, at $7.39. The price of a three-piece fried chicken dinner will go up 20 cents, to $8.78. The reason: Missouri's minimum wage is ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo