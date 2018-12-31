Quantcast
St. Louis Bar elects slate of new officers

By: Staff Report December 31, 2018

  Members of the St. Louis County Bar Association elected new officers for 2019 at their annual general election, held during the association’s Judicial Appreciation Luncheon and State of the Bench and Bar CLE on Dec. 13 at the Clayton Plaza Hotel. Voters chose Matt Reh as 2019 President, succeeding outgoing 2018 President Jamie Boock. Others elected ...

